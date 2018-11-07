Ekweremadu: Umahi demands thorough investigation

Following the last assassination attempt on Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife and son, the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has demanded for thorough investigation into the matter.

Governor Umahi while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 6, Mr. Samuel Adeyemi said the South East zone was not satisfied with the police preliminary investigation into the matter which said the attack was a case of burglary and called for full scale investigation into the attempted assassination.

He said the reason for the call for investigation into the attempt on the lives of Ekeremadus was to rebuild the confidence of the people on the Nigerian police as being able to protect the lives and property of every Nigerian, adding that if the case is not followed to its logical conclusion, it may lead to loss of confidence in the security

agencies.

Governor Umahi noted that the police report of the attempt on the lives of the Ekweremadus was not acceptable as true, adding that a case that led to the near kidnap of Ekeremadu’s son and forcing him to open the door leading to his father’s room was not a mere burglary attempt.

“We demand as people of South that Police should do thorough investigation and bring those behind the attack to book. I also on behalf of the entire South East Governors call on the police to try and protect the lives of our people anywhere in the country”

The Governor further disclosed that the Nigeria’s continued existence will be determined by free and credible general election in 2019 even as he warned that Ebonyi state will resist any attempt to rig election in the state.

“Let votes of Nigerians count; let us not do something that will endanger the lives of the people or the lives of our security agents because the people are going to resist any form of intimidation to rig election in 2019”

Earlier in his address, the AIG in charge of Zone 6, Calabar, Samuel Adeyemi described Governor David Umahi as a man of peace and a security conscious person and assured him of credible and peaceful general election in 2019.

The AIG said the police would remain neutral in the coming general election, adding that their constitutional duty which maintenance of peace, law and order top the list must be followed to the later.

He said the governor has gone ahead to bring peace in the state and went ahead to show the place of security in the heart of the governor. He said it is very wrong for people to jump the CP and write petition straight to AIG.

“It is very important to ensure free and fair and peaceful election. It is our promise to assure you that police will be neutral. We don’t have any political interest and we are impartial umpire. All we need is your corporation and encouragement to us with logistics like vehicles to work for effective policing”.