Four Reverend Fathers Abducted In Delta

Suspected herdsmen have kidnapped four Reverend Fathers in Abraka axis, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state.

Reports indicate that one of those whisked away by the kidnappers is Reverend Father Emmanuel Obadjere.

The clergy men were reportedly in four vehicles but the kidnappers allegedly forced two of the vehicles to a halt, ordering the occupants to alight.

“The incident happened at Abraka as they were coming down from the bridge. It was on Tuesday. They were in four vehicles. The kidnappers could not track the first two cars in front,” sources revealed.

“The kidnappers looked like Fulani Herdsmen. They abandoned the vehicles the Priests were driving in. So it was the Priests in the other two vehicles that alerted other Priests in Warri Diocese of the development.

“Two of the Priests are from Benin arch diocese, one from Abuja and the other from Warri Diocese.”