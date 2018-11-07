AHRC: Congratulates Winners of the Midterm elections, Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its congratulations to all elected officials and salutes all the voters who exercised their civic duty to vote.

This mid-term elections showed the ability of people to render the change they desire through voting, including a historic landmark, the election of two Muslim women , Rashida Tlaib from Michigan and Ilhan Omar from Minnesota; and the first two Congressional Native American women to win seats in the House of Representatives. Close to 113 million voters cast their vote in a land mark turnout. This turnout is historic and shows that the electorate is highly engaged. However, AHRC is deeply concerned about the persistent divisions.

AHRC extends its congratulations to Michigan's new governor, Gretchen Whitmer and her Lieutenant Governor, Garli Gilchrist II, the first African American Lt Governor in Michigan.

Now that the midterm elections are behind us, it is time to put electioneering behind us and focus on solving problems. Our nation's challenges require our collective efforts, so, those elected are held accountable to the voters who elected them. Defending Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are top priorities.

AHRC stresses on the importance of mature, constructive and civil debate at all levels. AHRC urges all elected officials to help create a healthy and civil political environment and help diffuse the negativism that accompanied certain campaigns. Our nation deserves representatives who are dedicated and civil.

AHRC extends its appreciation to all candidates who ran and did not win. Their participation added to the value of the elections and helped bring attention to issues that would not have been discussed otherwise. Running for political office is the highest form of political participation and the most demanding form and we salute all those with the courage to run.In discussing campaigns, the focus is always on the candidates but we should not forget the volunteers. We owe the volunteers much appreciation for their vital role in elections.

AHRC salutes all the volunteers, especially the young men and women, who worked tirelessly to spread messages and increase turnout. These volunteers are a shining example of America at its best. Despite their working for opposing candidates, many times they exhibited more civility and more maturity than the candidate himself or herself. Observing the volunteers in action reinforces our belief in the future of American democracy.

"This midterm election is historic,"said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We are increasingly seeing the diversity of the country reflected in politics at the national level," added Hamad. "This is a great development that signals acceptance and inclusion of all Americans," concluded Hamad.