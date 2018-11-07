Gov Rochas Okorocha Takes IGP and EFCC To Court Over Search In His Jos Property

Rochas Okorocha, Imo governor, has sued Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police (IGP), over an alleged breach of his fundamental human rights in respect to the “ransacking” of his house in Jos.

The governor, who filed his case before justice Musa Kurya of the Jos federal high court, is demanding N1.25 billion as general damages for the action.

Joined in the suit are Plateau commissioner of police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice.

Okorocha, through his counsel, Markus Saleh (SAN), had told the court that on May 3, the respondents had invaded his home in Jos and held his family members and staff hostage in a search conducted without any court warrant.

He prayed the court to declare the action as “illegal, null and void” as there was no valid court warrant for such an exercise.

Okorocha also prayed the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further doing anything as such in his homes across the country.

He further sought for an order declaring that only the Imo house of assembly had the constitutional rights and power to supervise, monitor, legislate, appropriate and demand accounting of public funds of the state from him.

He asked the court to order the respondents to pay him the N1 billion as general damages and N25 million as cost of instituting the case.

The case has been adjourned to January 24 for the adoption of final written addresses by all parties in the case.