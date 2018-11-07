Operators Of Police Broadcasting Network, "Skytick" Reacts To Closure, Counters Police Claim

As the controversy surrounding the police’s abrupt scrapping of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, NPBS, a partnership between the police and Edirin Jerry Wesley’s Skytick Technology, continues to generate reactions from the general public, the technology company and its founder have reacted to the very strong allegations made against them by the controversial Police Force PRO, Ag DCP Jimoh Moshood.

Whilst debunking claims of extortion and blackmail and breach of code of conduct made against it by the police, the company said it carried out all its activities concerning the broadcasting project with the approval of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Abubakar Idris.

In a letter to the IGP, the management of Skytick urged the police boss to cause the withdrawal of the police statement, which announced the cancellation of the project, and allegedly slandered Mr. Wesley or it would be forced to seek redress in court.