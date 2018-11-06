Students told to return home as OAU, UNIOSUN join ASUU strike

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and Osun State University, Osogbo have been told to vacate their campuses and go back to their homes as the branches of the Academic Staff Union of University, (ASUU) in OAU and UNIOSUN today joined the nationwide strike declared by the national body of the union.

At the congress of the ASUU OAU, the Chairman of ASUU OAU branch, Dr Adeola Oyebisi Egbedokun declared that the branch has joined the ongoing strike and that there would be no academic activities on the OAU campus for the period of the strike.

He made reference to the position of the national president of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi in declaring the strike.

Egbedokun said the industrial action is in accordance with the agreement reached by the national body of the union to register their grievances about the nonchalant attitude and poor finances of public universities in Nigeria by the federal government .

According to him, the federal government has failed in her responsibilities to develop and cater for the welfare of the members of the union throughout the country.

He said government also failed in her promise to provide funding for revitalization of public universities based on the FGN-ASUU MoU of 2012, 2013 and 2017.

Egbedokun said the strike would be total and comprehensive and that there won’t be any form of academic activities including teaching, examination, attendance of statutory meetings, among others.

Similarly, the ASUU branch of Osun state university, (UNIOSUN) also held its congress and declared indefinite strike as announced by Chairman of UNIOSUN ASUU, Dr. Oluwafemi Abanikannda who told the lecturers in the university to withdraw their services by suspending all academic and official activities until the demands of the union are met.