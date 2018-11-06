TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 6 November 2018 18:30 CET

4 House of Reps members dump APC

By The Rainbow
Four members of the All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, dumped the party.

The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, announced the defections on the floor of the House in Abuja.

The lawmakers are Dada Awoleye (Oyo), Segun Williams (Ogun), Lawali Hassan and Adedapo Lam-Adesina (Oyo).

Awoleye defected to the Accord party, Williams to Labour Party (LP), Hassan to People's Democratic Party (PDP) while Lam-Adesina defected to the Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that in the last one month, the ruling party has lost several of its members from the green chambers to other political parties.


"All is well that ends well"
By: D.Basil,accra,ghana

