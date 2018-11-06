Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Family Escape Assassination Attempt In Their Abuja Home

Nigeria’s deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt after an unidentified gunman invaded his residence.

PoliticsNGR was reliably informed that the man who was captured is yet to disclose his mission. He was part of a group of men who invaded Ekweremadu’s house early on Tuesday morning.

According to Mr Uche Anichukwu, special adviser on media to the Deputy President of the Senate were nearly killed earlier today.

“The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, and son escaped an assassination attempt at about 4am on Tuesday.

The armed men discreetly evaded the security at Ekweremadu’s Apo Quarters residence, to gain entry into his house. The attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son and commanded him to lead them the Senator’s bedroom.

It was at the Senator’s bedroom that a struggle ensued, leading to the arrest of one of the assailants with dangerous weapons and housebreaking devices, while the rest managed to escape. The arrested member of the gang has, however, refused to divulge any information on the operation and has been handed over to the police.

Ekweremadu, his wife, and one of his sons were in the house at the time of the attack.