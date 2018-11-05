Revealed: How Lagos police infiltrated den of kidnappers — CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, on Monday, narrated how operatives of the command infiltrated a den of suspected kidnappers who were planning to kidnap their employer.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Edgal said that men of the FSARS, posing as accomplices, infiltrated the ranks of the suspects who had concluded arrangements to kidnap one Ijeoma Eze-Okafor, a renowned businesswoman.

“On Oct. 19, our operatives offered to provide arms, ammunition and vehicle while the suspects sent photographs of the target, details of her vehicle and other information to the FSARS team.

“It took 10 days for the group to plan the kidnapping of the businesswoman. However, on the D-day, Oct. 29, the suspects surfaced and were immediately arrested.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that two of the suspects were employed as drivers to the victim and her husband.

“The third suspected had collected the sum of N10,000 from the drivers to enable him to hire a native doctor that will protect them after the operation,” Edgal said.

In another incident, a 46-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of firearms by the policemen attached to Alakara Division.

Edgal explained that the commercial bus which the suspect and his accomplice were occupying was accosted for routine police check when some men jumped out and took to their heels.

The CP said that the suspect was arrested and a cut to size locally made pistol with six cartridges and charms were recovered from him.

Edgal added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.