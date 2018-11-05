Governor Shettima appoints new CMD, three Advisers

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima has approved the appointment of Dr Mohammed Aminu Ghuluze as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Borno State Health Management Board.

Secretary to the Borno State Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa said in a statement that issued on Monday that Governor Shettima has also appointed three Special Advisers namely two former members of house of Representatives, Shettima Shehu and Abba Dawud Lawan as well as Ibrahim Mohammed Askirama.

The SSG said the new CMD, Dr Ghuluze, is to replace the immediate past CMD, Dr Salisu Kwaya‎bura who has been sworn-in as Commissioner of Health and Human Services, following his appointment by Governor Shettima.

Until his appointment, the new CMD, who is a surgeon, was the director of emergency and humanitarian services at the Borno State Ministry of Health.

The SSG said the three newly appointed Advisers will be sworn-in on Tuesday at the Government House in Maiduguri while the CMD's appointment takes immediate effect.

Usman Jidda Shuwa

Secretary to Borno State Government.