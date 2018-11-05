APPS That Can Track Your Lost Phone

The theft of your device can happen at any time, so always be prepared. If you have an Android device, whether it is a phone or tablet, it is essential to install at least one of these cell phone tracking apps on it before it gets lost. Google allows you to track lost phone with Android Device Manager.

According to Mash Tips, there are many other apps from Google Play Store that provides same or better features to track lost device. These cell phone tracking apps include free and paid apps with nice features. If you have one of these apps on your device, you can locate your device on the map after logging into your account on any computer. These apps can send you last call detail, recorded voice, and photos of the thief from lost device’s camera to a remote location number or your account that will help to track device real-time.

Here are the best apps to locate, lock and wipe lost Android devices. These mobile tracking apps have premium features that offer remote data retrieval to help you retrieve call logs, text messages, and other personal data from the phone.

Android Device Manager

Android Device Manager app from Google locates lost devices and helps you keep your device safe and secure along with the data inside.

Android Device Manager allows you to locate Android devices associated with your Google account, reset your device’s screen lock PIN and erase all data on the phone.

Avast Anti-Theft

Avast Anti-Theft app free cell phone tracker helps you find and track your lost or stolen phone. This app uses a map through its web-based mobile phone tracking feature, which uses GPS tracker and other triangulation methods.

You can control your cell phone remotely and manage your device via a web-based interface or SMS if the phone is stolen by visiting http://my.avast.com. This app can help to remotely lock or wipe the phone memory, to keep your data safe. It can also remotely take photos or listen to the audio of the phone’s surroundings, set up a SIM card change notification to another device. Stealth Mode automatically hides the app on your phone whenever Anti-Theft is activated, so that a thief is not even aware of its presence.

Prey Anti-Theft

Prey is the complete anti-theft application and it lets you track and locate your lost or stolen phone, tablet, and laptop. It locates and recovers your device with geo-location and many more features. Prey is free and you can protect up to three devices with one single account.

Once you log into Prey, you can find your phone on a map through geo-location, using both GPS and Wi-Fi triangulation, take pictures using the built-in front and back camera and lock your device from any unwanted intruder. You can also trigger a loud alarm remotely even if your phone is put on silence, display a tailored alert message on the screen and gather the network information that your device is connected.

Cerberus Anti-Theft

Cerberus is a complete anti-theft application that offers the protection you can get to recover your misplaced, lost or stolen Android device. This app is providing free trial for one week, and then you can buy a lifetime license with one-time payment.

This app has three ways to protect your device. It can control remotely through the website www.cerberusapp.com, remote control via text messages and check SIM for devices that have a SIM card. You will automatically receive alerts if someone uses your phone with an unauthorised SIM card. Remote control allows you to perform many operations on your device, like locate and track your device, start a loud alarm even if the device is set to silent mode, wipe the internal memory and the SD card, hide Cerberus from the app drawer, lock the device with a code, record audio from the microphone, get a list of last calls sent and received, get information about the network and operator the device is connected to, among others.

Bitdefender Anti-Theft

Bitdefender Anti-Theft app locates, lock or wipe your lost or stolen Android devices anytime, anywhere. This app protects your personal information from prying eyes with Bitdefender Anti-Theft. This app makes it difficult to uninstall by strangers by providing an additional layer of intelligent protection for mobile devices, giving you the chance to get your device back.

You can try this app for 30 days and upgrade to a yearly subscription service via in-app purchase activation. This app supports devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets. You can use a password to control your device, wipe off data from your lost device, and send alarm on Android devices. When somebody replaces the SIM card, this app sends new number to a phone number you have set. You can locate, lock or wipe your device with an SMS sent from another phone. Bitdefender Anti-theft cannot be uninstalled by unauthorised people and protects your device.