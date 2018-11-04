Arewa Youth Honours Madumere

A group under the aegis of Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has identified with the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and his coalition group on their feats in the last All Progressives Congress governorship primary Election, where the group came out victorious.

The event which took place in Abuja, yesterday, during a solidarity visit by the leadership of the group (AYA) led by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu, eulogized the Deputy Governor for his leadership qualities for rising to the occasion when it mattered most and for joining forces with other patriotic citizens to salvage the political situation in the State.

It will recalled that the rift between Governor Okorocha and his Deputy, Prince Madumere was linked to the latter’s refusal to support imposition of Okorocha’s son-in-law on the people of Imo people against their wish and draconian policies. These irreconcilable issues with the stakeholders of the party also struggling to remain afloat from stagnation occasioned by Okorocha’s sidelining, use and dump traditions led to total political unrest both in APC and the State in general.

The group hailed Prince Madumere for his consistency and integrity, advised him to remain focused and to always be on the side of the people. They also hailed him for bringing his wealth of experience and education to bear in governance.

Responding, Prince Madumere commended the group for remembering him, describing their resolve to honour him as the highest level of encouragement any leader can have. He promised never to disappoint them.

He further admonished them to learn from the mistakes of others, pointing out some traits good leadership abhors among which he mentioned greed, selfishness and anti-people policies, know-it-all syndrome.

High point of the visit was the presentation of “Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Platinum Award as ‘JAGORAN TALAKAWA – meaning leadership award for undying passion for education, Youth Development, Voice of the Voiceless and Social Transformation”.

Uche Onwuchekwa is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the Speaker of Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), Mohammed Salihu and his coordinators from other Northern States when the group paid his a solidarity visit in which they also presented a Leadership Award to him.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the Speaker of Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), Mohammed Salihu and his coordinators from other Northern States when the group paid his a solidarity visit in which they also presented a Leadership Award to him.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the Speaker of Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), Mohammed Salihu and his coordinators from other Northern States when the group paid his a solidarity visit in which they also presented a Leadership Award to him.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the Speaker of Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), Mohammed Salihu and his coordinators from other Northern States when the group paid his a solidarity visit in which they also presented a Leadership Award to him.