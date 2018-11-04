Nigerian Government Killings: US Attorneys File Appeal At US Court Of Appeal

The Law Firm of of Fein & DelValle PLLC had on 4th August 2018 asked the federal district court to reconsider and reverse its prior MEMORANDUM OPINION AND ORDER dismissing a lawsuit to redress the Nigerian Government of President Muhammadu Buhari’s mass killings and torture of unarmed and defenseless pro Biafra activists peacefully protesting their religious and ethnic persecution as well as other defenseless Igbo-Nigeria citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

The suit (civil claimant suit) was originally filed on 30th June 2017 pursuant to the US Torture Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of March 1992, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in DOE 1, ET AL. v. TUKUR YUSUF BURATAI, ET AL, Civil Action No. 17-1033 (DLF). The District Judge ( Dabney L. Friedrich) refused to reverse herself on 31st October 2018, forcing the Law Firm of Bruce Fein & DelValle, Washington DC to file a notice of appeal at the US District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and are determined and ready to pursue the all important matter to its logical conclusion at the US Supreme Court. Updates credit: Emeka Umeagbalasi: 4th November 2018.