Osodieme’s CAFE is Revolutionary  – Senator Umeh

The humanitarianism and care for the less privileged members of our society by the Wife of Governor of Anambra State Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) have been described as a revolutionary exemplary approach in to human development.

The assertion was made by the Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Sir Victor Umeh while presenting Local Government Merit Award (LMA) of recognition conferred on Osodieme by Awka South Local Government Area on November 2, 2018 at the Council Headquarters Amawbia. Chief Umeh who was Chairman on the occasion, stated that the achievements of Osodieme illustrates the life of a person with kind heart with genuine concern for humanity.

According to Chief Umeh; “Osodieme has shown tremendous commitment to charitable causes with a passion that is very natural. What is interesting is that she does these things without noise and fanfare and that should be emulated.”

Receiving the award on behalf of Osodieme, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Anambra State, Dr. Uju Nwogu, assured that her commitment to charity and welfare of the for the less privileged is unequivocal, and dedicated the award to them as a demonstration of her love.

Earlier, the guest speaker, Professor of Industrial Sociology and Work Place Relations, and Director, UNIZIK Business School, Professor Nkemdilim Nnonyelu, explored the topic: "Reinventing the Family as a Bastion of Care in Traumatized Societies," and argued that, just like an ideal family, the goals of CAFE have given lifetime solutions to many of present society's problems, in sheltering the homeless and giving hope to the downtrodden.

The Chief Host and Transition Committee Chairman of the Council Area, Honourable Leo Nwuba, in his welcome address, said the event would now hold every three years, with a view to celebrate individuals who have offered selflessly to societal, and cited Osodieme as an example of a mother with unquenchable thirst for touching lives thus her recognition with a befitting honour.

The event which has as its theme; "Sustaining Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) in Awka South Local Government. The Way Forward," was used to honour five other personalities including the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Ben Obi, and the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Chief Greg Obi, amongst others.

(L-R): Commissioner for Rail, Roads and Water Transportation, Chuef Uche Okafor, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Anambra State, Dr. Uju Nwogu receiving the Merit Award on behalf of Wife of Governor of Anambra State Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Chairman of the occasion and Sen. Representing Anambra Central, Chief Sir Victor Umeh and Transition Chairman Awka South Local Government Area, Hon Leo Nwuba presenting the award to Osodieme.

