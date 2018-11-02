Re: Withdrawal Of Security And Staff From Office Of The Deputy Governor Of Imo State Signals Threat To Prince Madumere's Life

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Prince Eze Madumere has condemned in its totality the unwarranted action of Governor Rochas Okorocha led Imo State Government in withdrawing most of the key staff attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor.

The Deputy Governor expresses surprise as to the reason for the sudden withdrawal of the key members of the staff of his office.

The Deputy Governor recalls that since his acquittal from the impeachment plot in the High Court seating in Owerri presided by Justice Benjamin Iheka, there has been gross disregard to the office of the Deputy Governor.

Prince Madumere lamented that his security aides have not been restored even after he had written to the appropriate authorities for almost two months running.

The number two citizen of the State in strong terms expressed fear over his security with the resolve of the Commissioner of Police, CP Dasuki Galadanchi not to restore his security in spite of the court verdict since September 2018.

In the recent development, a memo with reference number HIS/S.29/S.1/t.3/1/807 signed on behalf of the Head of Service by Umelo K.O, dated 23rd October, 2018, 12 members of the staff were posted out of the Office of the Deputy Governor where eight of them are operational staff and drivers while others are administrative staff, including Senior Staff on Data Processing.

However, the office of the Deputy Governor, wishes to inform the general public of the resolve by Imo State Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha to cause harm if not make attempt on the life of the Deputy Governor.

We recall that during the series of impeachment plots to remove the Deputy Governor of Imo State from Office, we raised alarm over the grand plans to harm Prince Madumere following his stance against imposition of Governor’s son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu and other irreconcilable issues that bordered on policies.

We also recall how some members of the domestic staff of the Deputy Governor were approached to be used as agents of death to poison the Deputy Governor.

Therefore, Office of the Deputy Governor regrets the tyrannical model of governance approach of the government even in a democracy, where people’s opinion or freedom of Speech, Association and other fundamental rights are not respected.

It is also regrettable to note that Imo State government should throw caution to the wind by flagrantly refusing to observe ethics, values and respect for the hierarchy of office in an established organization as a Government to the extent where the opinion of the Deputy Governor is not sought before issue as sensitive as posting out staff from the Office of the Deputy Governor by the Head of Service.

We wish to state categorically that the sudden posting of the operational staff of the Office of the Deputy Governor is a careful plot to compromise the security of Prince Eze Madumere.

We therefore view the whole actions and inactions of the government of Imo State as wholly suspicious and a well-known old preparatory gimmicks before high profile heinous crimes like assassinations are committed.

We wish to therefore notify the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Imo State and other security agencies to take note of the suspicious actions and inactions of Imo State Government led by His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, OON.

Uche Onwuchekwa is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media