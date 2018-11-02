WAEC Issues Attestation Certificate To President Buhari

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), based in Ghana, on Friday, presented attestation certificate and confirmation of WAEC result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, made the presentation at the president’s mini-conference hall at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Uwadiae, who was accompanied by senior staff of the council, performed the ceremony during a courtesy visit to the State House.

The presentation was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other presidential aides.

There has been controversy by the opposition parties over Buhari’s academic credentials.

The president was reported to have informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his credentials were in possession of the military board.

Buhari’s position had, however, continued to trigger some comments from political observers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Oct. 26 challenged Buhari to show proof of his integrity by presenting his academic credentials “if he has any,” to the INEC.