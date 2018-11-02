The new daily business series from the BBC: Money Daily

Money Daily, launching on Mon 5th November, is the newest offering from BBC News Africa – bringing a concise daily round-up of the day’s business and economic headlines for all viewers. It is the first daily television show from the BBC in Africa that will broadcast from the BBC’s new Kenyan studio. Every programme will include topical insight and commentary from the BBC Biz 100 – a specially chosen group of entrepreneurs, creatives, business leaders and other innovators from across the continent.

Each 15 minute daily edition will also include:

*the top news stories of the day and a look at how they affect people at a local level

*the latest business headlines

*helpful money hints and tips

*a social media round-up.

Money Daily is the latest programme from BBC News Africa’s new business unit which has production teams in Nairobi and London as well as reporters across the continent. It will be presented by Maya Hayakawa, Maggie Mutesi and Hudheifa Aden with contributions from a rotating cast of the BBC’s journalists in Africa and beyond.

Larry Madowo, BBC News Africa Business Editor says: “Money Daily is here for the audiences that are finding themselves left out by business stories in the media. The headlines of the day will be presented alongside the real reactions and experiences of all types of African entrepreneurs. We know this will be a useful programme for viewers making their everyday money decisions.”



Highlights from the programmes will be made available and shareable on @BBCAfrica social media pages

Broadcast details for Money Daily (times shown in local timings) Mondays to Fridays:

TVC News - Nigeria – 7.15pm

ABS Anambra – Nigeria – Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 3.15pm, Tuesday & Thursday at 6.45pm

SLBC – Sierra Leone – 9pm

NTV – Uganda – 11pm (repeated at 6.45am)

BBC Money Daily will be launching in the coming weeks in Swahili as Mitikasi Leo and in French as Cash Éco.