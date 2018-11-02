Another Suicide In Lagos As man jumps into Lagos Lagoon, Police move in

Another man has jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on the 3rd Mainland Bridge. Policemen from the Marine division, local divers jumped into the lagoon to rescue him. They later brought out his corpse.

Confirming the story, the Rapid Response Squad tweeted: ”A man has jumped into the Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge. RRS riders got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine Police, LASG rescue Boats & local divers who recovered the corpse . The remains have been taken to Ebute Ero division.”