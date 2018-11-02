International Day For Crime Against Journalists: Borno NUJ Reaffirms Ethical Practice, Justice, Sensitization on Crime Against Journalists

As the world marks 2nd November as the International Day to end Impunity or crimes against Journalists which is a United Nations (UN) recognized day is being observed, Borno State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has joined the world in reaffirming its commitment to the promotion of sensitization, public awareness and understanding of crimes against the press and media workers as negative to mankind.

It also resolved to enhance it's social responsibility stance by allowing constructive criticisms, ensuring adequate advocacy, mobilization, orientation and dissemination of information through enlightenment programmes on activities of government and happenings around the people in the society.

A statement issued Friday by the Chairman, NUJ, Borno State Council , Malam Baba Sheikh Haruna restated the commitment of all working journalists in the state in the promotion of common good of the people under ethical practice, justice and humility.

He reiterated that journalism practice in Borno has in recent times progressed without harassment of media practitioners but sufficed to say that more access to information are needed for the press to keep the public informed of happenings around them and enlightened more on matters affecting their well being.

The Chairman consequently, appealed to public office holders and other authorities to be guided by the Freedom of Information Act across all levels and ensure the protection of practicing journalists in the discharge of their social responsibility to the society.

He noted that this can be achieved and sustained by the relevant authorities keeping journalists safe and away from any harassment, intimidation, molestation and violence in their quest to promote good governance and service delivery to the people.