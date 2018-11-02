APC Declares Party Position On Supreme Court Ruling On Tonye Cole, Others In Rivers State

The National headquarters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Thursday said Arch. Tonye Cole and his running mate, Hon. Victor Giadom remain the party’s candidates for the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State, claiming that the ruling of the Supreme Court which voided the primaries previously scheduled in the state had nothing to do with the primary that produced the Cole and other candidates of the party in the state for the 2019 general elections.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it was important to make the clarification, which the two contending factions of the party in the state have been interpreted to suit their narrative.

The statement reads: In view of conflicting interpretations that have greeted the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the contentions among our members in Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it has become necessary to clarify that the Supreme Court’s verdict has nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state.

Therefore, the candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole along with his running mate, Hon. Victor Giadom remains inviolate. The list of our candidates for the governorship, National Assembly, and House of Assembly have been processed by the National Working Committee (NWC) according to the INEC guidelines.

Our party appreciates the support of the good people of Rivers State and their commitment towards the victory of our governorship candidate, Arch. Tonye Cole and other APC candidates at all levels in the 2019 elections.

A progressive leadership under the APC beckons and the people of Rivers State are poised to effect a change to move the beleaguered state to a path of progress and development.”