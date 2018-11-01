Boko Haram Attacks 4 Borno Villages- NEMA

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked four villages in outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The attack occurred on Wednesday night at Kofa, Mallumti, Ngomari and Gozari villages which are close to Dalori IDP camp which was also affected.

Many villagers fled to the Dalori IDP camp for safety which led to an attack on the camp vicinity.

The terrorists gained access to the area through a bush path behind the villages and came in four vehicles and some motorcycles. They ransacked the market in front of the IDP camp.

Meanwhile, villagers who ran into the bush for safety have returned to their homes while the Borno State Fire Service has contained the inferno.

Two Internally Displaced Persons and six others were killed during the attack.

The injured persons have been treated in the camp clinic while serious cases were evacuated to hospitals in maiduguri.

Meanwhile, Borno State Deputy Governor Alhaju Mamman Durkwa led a delegation which included NEMA and BOSEMA officials on condolence visit and on the spot assessment for humanitarian response for victims of communities attacked by suspected insurgents.

An assessment team is on site to provide relief assistance to those affected.

Bashir Garga

Zonal coordinator

Nema North east