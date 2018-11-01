Group accuses Fayemi of setting up illegal Ayoba FM Radio to kill Ekiti radio

The Ekiti Democratic Coalition (EDC) has accused the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of setting up an illegal radio station with a view to using it to replace the State owned Ekiti FM 91.5.

The group said Fayemi deliberately orchestrated closure of the State radio and television during the election so as to sell his own radio to the government at exorbitant cost when he assumed office, noting that the plan was to ensure that the stations do not function till early next year.

The EDC, which hailed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for shutting down the radio for operating illegally, said the commission must prosecute those running test transmission on the radio without its approval.

According to the EDC in a release on Thursday, signed by its Convener, Comrade Ogunlola Olatunde, the fact finding committee set up by Governor Fayemi was a ploy to keep the State radio and television under lock while his own radio, Ayoba FM 95.1 is used as the mouth organ of the government.

The group said since the N2 million recommencement fee imposed on the State radio and Television by the NBC had been paid by the immediate past government of Fayose, the government should have ensured that NBC suspension was lifted before setting up the fact finding committee.

“The stations can be operating while the fact finding committee does its job. But because their agenda is to kill the State radio so as to sell his own to the government, they are using the committee as a cover up.

“Again, how can anyone name a private radio station Ayoba FM, the same identity given to the State Governor’s Lodge? It is like someone calling a private radio State Fountain FM or even Ekiti FM. It is a clear intention to shortchange Ekiti and its people and it must be resisted,” the group said.