Osun Central Senatorial District: HDP speaks on adoption of Dr. Ajibola Bashiru

Hope Democratic Party (HDP) Osun State Chapter has said the choice of Ajibola Bashiru as the Osun Central Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will secure victory for APC in the Senatorial district come 2019.

Wole Adedoyin, the State Chairman of the Party said this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ilesa.

According to the release, “Dr. Ajibola Bashiru must be commended and applauded for being loyal, truthful, honest and dedicated to the political cause and ideology of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola. Dr. Ajibola Bashiru has been tested and not found wanting. He will offer the good people of Osun Central Senatorial District good and quality representation”.

“Ajibola Bashiru is a man of his words, an ambassador of equality and equity. We in HDP can vouch for him. Our party’s support and position on the Osun Central Senatorial district where he comes from will be made public to our members in the Senatorial district soon.”

The statement further revealed that the party will embark on the mission of educating and informing the good people of the Osun Central Senatorial district why Dr. Ajibola Bashiru is the best candidate to represent them and who can honestly bring the good dividend of democracy they’ve been lacking all this while.

Dr. Ajibola Bashiru, the current attorney general and commissioner of justice in the state of Osun was born in Osogbo General Hospital, Osogbo fourty eight years ago. He attended Laro Grammar School for his secondary school education. He further read law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) specializing in Private and Property Law. Dr. Ajibola bagged his LL.B, LL.M and Ph.D from the same University.