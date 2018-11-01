Police arrest 23 cultists during initiation

Police in Ogun State have arrested 23 cultists during the initiation new members. The cultists who came from various locations in Ijebu-Igbo, Ago-Iwoye and Oru-Ijebu assembled at Ilaporu in Awa-Ijebu for the purpose of initiating new members into their fold.

As soon as they gathered there, Policemen attached to Awa-Ijebu Division through technical and human intelligence gathering got information about their unlawful assembly consequent upon which the DPO Awa-Ijebu, SP Olu Monday led his anti-robbery team to the scene where 23 members of the group were arrested.

The Pilice Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the cultists planned to unleash mayhem on the people of the town as a sign of admitting new members.

Those arrested include Samson Oyetusi, Bankole Tunde, Akorede Samson, Dapo Kukoyi, Onafeko Toheeb, Afolabi Wasiu, Adedimeji Mathew, Arewa Samson, Akintunde Oalsunkanmi, Okejimi Oluyole, Oladeji Akeem and Azeez Adebayo.

Othets are Awokoya Kudus, Azeez Seun, OSeni Wasiu, Popoola Sunday, Awojole Bolaji, Yusuf Seyi, Bamidele Adeboye, Jibola Balogun, Tomisin Isaac, Adeshina Seye, and Adebayo Adewale.

The Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti-Cultist and kidnapping section for proper investigation and prosecution.