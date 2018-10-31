Federal Government Refutes Video Alleging Maltreatment Of Nigerians In Angola

The Federal Government has said that the video clip circulating on the social media purporting to show how citizens of Nigeria were being maltreated in Angola, was false.

The government also said the video clip did not emanate from Angola as alleged, insisting that it was false and should be disregarded.

The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Ehidiamen Edokpa, made the submission in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to the alleged video clip circulating on the social media purporting to show how citizens of Nigeria are maltreated in Angola. The allegation is false and should be disregarded.

“The Ministry is in contact with the Nigerian Embassy in Luanda, Angola, and wishes to categorically attest that the incidence under reference in the video did not occur in Angola.

“However, in line with the mandate of the Ministry to protect Nigerians in any part of the world, the Ministry is conducting a comprehensive investigation on the matter,” the statement read.