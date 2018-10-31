Bola Tinubu Meets President Buhari At Aso Rock

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has just arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a scheduled meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, clutching a book, arrived at about 4pm. The party chief arrived the Presidential Villa alone.

The agenda of the meeting was not known as at the time of filing this report

The meeting however at a time the President is trying to resolve the crisis that followed the party’s primaries across the country.

The meeting is speculated to border on the recent happenings in the party.