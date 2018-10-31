Osun to get 22million dollars grant as House of Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill 

Osun State Government will have access to grant of about 22million dollars with the passage of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme Bill, 2018 into law Osun by the State House of Assembly.

Osun is one of the three pioneering States that adopted the health insurance scheme and the state will also get one percent (1%) of the Federal Allocation for this feat.

The bill which is an Act of the National Assembly, 2014 was domesticated in the state. The United State Agency for International Development (USAID) through its programme, Health Finance & Governance (HFG) assisted the state on the process.

The motion for the passage of the bill was moved by Hon. Dejo Bello representing Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency and it was seconded by the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Oyeleke Ogunsola representing Ayedire state constituency.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye said the scheme would provide several medical benefits for the people of the state.

After the passage of the bill, the Speaker, RT. Honourable Najeem Salam commended his colleagues for their diligence in the passage of the bill.