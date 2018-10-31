Remarks By He Muhammadu Buhari, President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria, During A Condolence Visit To Kaduna State On Tuesday, 30th October 2018

I wish to begin by expressing my profound sadness at the loss of lives and properties that have occurred during these tragic incidents. It is unacceptable that criminal elements can visit on citizens the wanton killings recorded in the Kasuwan Magani incident of 18th October 2018, and the unrest around Kaduna metropolis a few days later. This must stop.

2. On behalf of the Federal Government, I commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna State. I also wish to express our condolence on the loss of His Royal Highness, the Agom Adara, who served his chiefdom and Kaduna State with dedication. May his soul and that of all persons that died, rest in perfect peace.

3. It is my earnest appeal to all who call Kaduna home to do their best to uphold peace in their respective communities. Chaos and anarchy tend to worsen and exacerbate whatever issues are agitating a community.

4. Violence shatters and divides people and stifles the prospect of any community that succumbs to its tragic logic.

5. The Federal Government commends the efforts of the Kaduna State Government in responding to, and managing the crisis. More Federal Security assets are being provided at the request of the Kaduna State Government to help uphold and keep the peace.

6. The Federal Government will continue to work to ensure that more security assets are recruited and deployed across the country to protect all citizens going about their lawful business and to reinforce the authority of the government.

7. In this light, the Federal Government welcomes the decision of the Kaduna State Government and its local governments to build and provide facilities for the take-off of more police divisions and civil defense offices in the state.

8. On their part, Citizens also have a duty to be law-abiding in their conduct and within their communities. There is a need to avoid violence as a tool of negotiation or obtaining advantage, and learn to listen to each other and commit to resolving differences through peaceful means.

9. Kaduna, once the home of the Premier and home of the New Nigerian must not earn itself a new name – home of violence. The Federal Security Agencies will hunt and prosecute all those who sponsored these acts of violence.

10. The Federal Government will take strongest measures possible to punish perpetrators of these crimes. If, in the past they got away scot free, we shall now hold everyone to account for these latest killings.

11. Let it be clear to all that individuals and communities have obligations to comply with the law and uphold peace. These obligations include respecting the rights of others to live wherever they choose, to worship freely and to pursue lawful livelihoods anywhere in this country. These are constitutional and human rights that we as a government and people must uphold and defend.

12. We are doing our best to develop human capital and address poverty and inequality in all parts of the country. Providing decent education and health are my priority goals. I am delighted with the successful collaboration between federal institutions like the Bank of Industry and the Kaduna State Government to provide vocational and entrepreneurship skills, and low-interest credit to expand economic opportunities.

13. I urge Kaduna State Government not to relent in its focus on expanding equality of opportunity, promoting job creation and upholding law and order. You have a partner in the Federal Government that stands ready to provide concrete support not only to Kaduna but all states to help address the poverty and inequality that fuels some of these recurrent crises.

14. I have noted the concerns raised by the Governor of Kaduna State about the outstanding issues of payment of compensation and resettlement of communities that have lingered since the post-election violence of 2011. I assure you that the Federal Government will give due consideration to the matter.

15. Let me conclude by reaffirming my appeal for peaceful and lawful conduct at all times. We cannot kill and burn our way out of poverty and inequality. Strife can only deliver more pain and more strife. It is time to break out of mind-set that limits us from collaborating productively for the common good. Let us continue to work together, to put our people first and make their lives better.

Thank you for listening.