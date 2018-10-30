Delta Government Launches State Ambulance Emergency Service

As part of measures to bring quick help that would eventually lead to the saving of lives during life threatening emergencies, the Delta State Government launched the reactivated State Ambulance Emergency Service.

The state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the provision of three more ambulances to be added to the current number hence increase the fleet to eight.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Oseji made this known Monday when she paid an advocacy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr. Edwin Abraka in his office in Asaba on the workings of the reactivated State Emergency Ambulance Service.

She stressed the need to promote collaboration with government agencies and other bodies that would make the reactivated State Emergency Ambulance Service succeed in the State.

According to her, “the scheme targets emergencies such as road accident cases and especially pregnant women being transferred from primary health care centres to general hospital or teaching hospital due to bleeding or other life threatening cases”.

Dr. Oseji, said the choice of the Transport Ministry is borne out of the important role they play as they interface with road users and sometimes are first respondents when accidents occur.

She said that with the right partnership, officials of the transport ministry would enhance sensitization efforts which would help road users respond appropriately and save lives at accident scenes, stressing that the ambulances which are hospital based are located in Kwale, Okwe, Sapele, Ughelli and Warri.

She revealed that government also has plans for boat ambulances to be provided for those living in the riverine areas which would be added to the two boat ambulances provided by the National Primary Health Care Agency in 2015 through the SURE-P to Warri North and Isoko South Local Government Areas.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr. Edwin Abraka thanked his counterpart for the visit and the efforts aimed at the preservation of lives in the State.

He assured on his Ministry’s desire to partner with the Health Ministry in whatever way possible with the aim to help save lives at accident scenes on our high ways.

Mr. Abraka stressed the need for Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to be trained on Basic Life Support techniques because there are times when his officers are the first respondents at accident scenes who due to their limited knowledge, only offer first aid service.

He advocated that the ambulance service be multi-faceted to comprise of other relevant agencies which should synergize their activities with the view to preserving lives during cases of emergencies.

Mr. Abraka said his Ministry would share data and interface with the ministry of health to make sure that the right thing is done during emergencies.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of vehicle stickers by Dr. Oseji to her Transport counterpart for the purpose of sensitizing the members of the public as they carry out their official and even private duties. The emergency call numbers are: 0800 500 0100 or 0803 123 0021.