2019 Election: Names Of Presidential Candidates As Released By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published details of 59 out of the 79 candidates that will be contesting the 2019 presidential election.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, on Monday also announced the release of the particulars of the candidates.

A close look at the documents pasted at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office of the commission, showed the following names of candidates and their political parties:

S/N CANDIDATE PARTY

1 Moses Shipi All Blending Party (ABP)

2 Samuel Eke Green Party of Nigeria (GPN)

3 Donald Duke Social Democratic Party (SDP)

4 Mark Emmanuel United Patriots (UP)

5 Hamisu Santuraki Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN)

6 Moses Ajibiowu National Unity Party (NUP)

7 Nwokeafor Ikechukwu Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD)

8 Aliyu Ibrahim African People Alliance (APA)

9 Atiku Abubakar Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

10 Kingsley Moghalu Young Progressives Party (YPP)

11 Ilongwo John Democratic Peoples Party (DPP)

12 Obiageli Ezekwesili Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

13 Yunusa Tanko Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

14 Ike keke New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

15 Chris Okotie Fresh Democratic Party (FDP)

16 Yusufu Obaje Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP)

17 Ize-Iyamu David Better Nigeria Peoples Party (BNPP)

18 Samuel Fagbbenr-Byron KOWA Party

19 Rabia Hassan National Action Council (NAC)

20 Nnamdi Madu Independent Democrats (ID)

21 Tope Fasua Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)

22 Obinna Ikeagwuonu African People's Party (APP)

23 Isaac Ositelu Accord Party

24 Frank Ukonga Democratic Alternative (DA)

25 Shitu Kabir Advance Peoples Democratic Party (APDP)

26 Usman Muhammed Labour Party (LP)

27 Muhammadu Buhari All Progressives Congress (APC)

28 Hamza Al-Mustapha Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN)

29 Obadiah Mailafia African Democratic Congress (ADC)

30 Asukwuo Archibong Nigeria for Democracy (ND)

31 Chuks Nwachuku All Grassroots Alliance (AGA)

32 Mercy Adesanya-Davies Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA)

33 Yusuf Yabaji Action Democratic Party (ADP)

34 Nsehe Nseobong Restoration Party of Nigeria (RPN)

35 Chukwudi Osuala Rebuild Nigeria Party (RNP)

36 John Wilson Gbor All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

37 Usman Ibrahim National Rescue Movement (NRM)

38 Sunday Eguzolugo Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP)

39 Chike Ukaegbu Advanced Allied Party (AAP)

40 Omoyele Sowore Africa Action Congress (AAC)

41 Umenwa Godwin All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP)

42 Isiaka Balogun United Democratic Party (UDP)

43 Lewis Abah Change Advocacy Party (CAP)

44 Babatunde Ademola Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP)

45 Ahmed Buhari Sustainable National Party (SNP)

46 John Dara Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD)

47 Kriz David Liberation Movement (LM)

48 Isah Bashayi Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN)

49 Emmanuel Etim Change Nigeria (CN)

50 Habib Mohammed United Democratic Party (UDP)

51 Fela Durotoye Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)

52 Angela Johnson Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN)

53 John Onwubuya Freedom and Justice Party (FJP)

54 Mashood Shittu Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN)

55 Yusuf Dantale Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

56 Ahmed Inuwa United Party of Nigeria (UPN)

57 Geff Ojinika Coalition For Change (CFC)

58 Robinson Akpua National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP)

59 Victor Okhai Providence Peoples Congress (PPC)