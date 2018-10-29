Minimum wage : Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) to shut down universities

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, on Sunday indicated that it will join the Nigeria Labour Council to proceed on strike November 6.

It will be recalled that last week, a resolution called 'National Day of Outrage' was taken by the National Executive Council of the NLC over the silence of federal government on labour matters particularly the case of minimum wage.

The decision is to demonstrate protest across the 36 states of the federation. The union in the past has been dragging with the government over the increment of civil servants' salary and could not come to common terms yet while the labour union has threatened to embark on strike on November 6 if there is no any comprehensive action or decision from the government on the matter.

In solidarity, the leadership of SSANU has said that it is willing to participate in the demonstration. SSANU's leadership has directed all its bodies to join their state labour councils in the strike.

The Senior Assistant General Secretary of SSANU, Kingsley U. S. Okeyi, issuing the directive, said all their members should 'participate actively in the protest and other activities'.

Kingsley added that the issue of minimum wage as well as the plight of pensioners also affects their members, noting that it is the reason they are joining the industrial action.

The protest and activities will commence on October 30 in all states of the federation in preparatory for the national strike November 6.