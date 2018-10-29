Presidency: Military has misplaced Buhari's WAEC Certificate:

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari's West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate which he earlier claimed is with the military has been misplaced by the service.

Disclosing this was the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who in an interview with The Nation declared Buhari's certificate controversy as a dead and buried matter.

Adesina described those reawakening the matter as “idle” persons in the opposition.

Buhari's certificate controversy was rekindled about a week ago after the President failed again to present his senior school certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by presidential candidates, claiming It is with the military.