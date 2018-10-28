TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 28 October 2018 14:19 CET

Shettima Condoles Borno APC Chairman Over The Death Of His Mother

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state earlier yesterday evening visited the bereaved Borno State APC Chairman, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori to condole him over the death of his mother Hajja Fannah.

The governor went straight to Dalori's residence from the Maiduguri international airport after cutting short his engagements in Abuja.

Hajiya fannah was laid to rest Friday according to Muslim rites after the Jummaat Congregational prayer in Maiduguri.

Sunday, 28th October 2018 will be her third day funeral prayer which was held early in the morning at the residence of Ali Bukar Dalori.


