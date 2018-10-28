General News | 28 October 2018 10:15 CET
(Photo Report) The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Pays Courtesy visit to The Olubadan Of Ibadan
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has paid a courtesy visit to The Olubadan of Ibadan Land, H.I.M Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Ajeogungunniso 1).
He was accompanied by the Governor of Oyo state, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.
VP Osinbajo with Olubadan of Ibadan Land, H.I.M Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji
VP Osinbajo greets wife of Olubadan of Ibadan Land
VP Osinbajo embraces Olubadan of Ibadan Land, H.I.M Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji