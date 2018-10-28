TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 28 October 2018 10:15 CET

(Photo Report) The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Pays Courtesy visit to The Olubadan Of Ibadan

By The Nigerian Voice

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has paid a courtesy visit to The Olubadan of Ibadan Land, H.I.M Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Ajeogungunniso 1).

He was accompanied by the Governor of Oyo state, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

VP Osinbajo with Olubadan of Ibadan Land, H.I.M Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji

VP Osinbajo greets wife of Olubadan of Ibadan Land

VP Osinbajo embraces Olubadan of Ibadan Land, H.I.M Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji


