Inec Confirms Fela Durotoye As The Presidential Candidate Of Ann

Friday, the 26th of October 2018, witnessed the publication of the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for the Presidential and National Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during a media briefing in Abuja.

Mr. Fela Durotoye, our presidential candidate and flag bearer was among the presidential candidates whose particulars was published alongside 78 other presidential candidates of other political parties registered for the 2019 General Elections. Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim who peddled the confusion in the media and amongst the public about the true presidential candidate of the party after organizing a counterfeit primary is now listed as the Presidential candidate of People’s Trust.

This announcement officially ends all doubts about the position of Mr. Fela Durotoye as our Presidential candidate against the numerous propagandas and allegations invented by the enemies of this great party.

It can be recalled that after our successful Presidential primary that held on 29th September 2018, Mr. Fela Durotoye had emerged the party’s presidential candidate with 240 votes while Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim lost with 7 votes even though he had withdrawn from the primary the previous day. Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim had gone further to organise a counterfeit presidential primary which had led to serious confusion in the media and amongst the public amidst many other grievous propagandas and allegations to discredit our presidential candidate and our great party.

Sequel to Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim's withdrawal from the primary and the departure of Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, who was his ally in the entire plot, the party suspended erring members of the National Working Committee who colluded with Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim and Dr. Jay Osi Samuels in their nefarious plan of trying to sell the party.

We therefore use this opportunity to officially ask Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, the former interim chairman of the party who has now joined Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim in People's Trust, to stop parading himself as the chairman of this distinguished party henceforth.

Alliance for New Nigeria remains resolute in being the difference amongst all political parties and will continue to uphold her values of Transparency, Integrity and Excellence in order to birth a New Nigeria that provides opportunities for all Nigerians.

Signed

Director General

Fela Durotoye Presidential Campaign