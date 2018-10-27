Disqualify The President If He Is Not Qualified

Last election 2015 ,I raised the same alarm and urged the umpires to disqualify any candidate without basic qualification but the then sitting President turned a deaf ear. Nigeria would have been saved so much embarrassment by now. Everything about implementing a western constitution that we run depends on basic western education. Period. You either have it or you don't. If you don't believe in western education that is your own cup of tea and for goodness sake why must you be elevated above what you need but loath?

And now we can make educated amends if we made mistakes before. 2019 elections is presenting us another opportunity to save our nation from unnecessary hassle. But again we are about to make the same mistake and suffer for another 4 years. We are set to accept that basic certification is not important. And I say no to that. Disqualify anyone who has no certificate and nothing will happen. But now I know how difficult for in-laws or siblings in power to do that.

This is the beginning of all that is wrong with our leadership. Treat this case now or forever keep your mouths shut when the embarrassments roll. You cannot be President if you are not qualified. Basic education must not be compromised. Disqualify him now if he is not qualified. It is not tomorrow when the President cannot read the constitution he is elected and sworn to defend you begin to make noise. If your President prefers to implement a contrary constitution which believes western education is sacrilege you begin to momour. Or when basic values of protecting people is played under the need to protect cows,or when the President cannot understand why he should balance the federation in appointments or why the need exists to appoint knowledgeable people rather than trusted relatives! Avoid all that wahala by disqualifying all those that cannot present basic school certificate!! We must draw the line now.