149 stranded Nigerians In Libya Arrive Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency has received another batch of 149 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 1.20 am on Friday.

They were brought back in a Buraq Airlines Boeing 737-8000 aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) under its Assisted Voluntary Return Programme.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson for NEMA, South West Zone, said the majority of the returnees came back from Tripoli, the capital city of the volatile North African country.

Farinloye said they comprised of 81 adult males, 56 adult females, two male children, eight male infants, one female child and two female infants.

One of the returnees, Ms Aminat Sunday, told newsmen that she worked as a maid during her stay in Libya, adding that she was lured to the country due to family burdens and persuasion from her trafficker.

The 29-years-old lady who hails from Ifo Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun state, said she regretted embarking on the journey as she had a very difficult experience in Libya.

According to her, she paid her trafficker with her full year wages after arriving in Libya.

“I was working as a housemaid cleaning tiles but the work made me to come back home because it is very stressful, tiring and have serious health problems on my body.

“To be sincere, Nigeria is far better than Libya, I have learned my lessons in wrong way but thank God I am still alive,” Sunday said.

She therefore advised other youths to learn from her experience and shun the urge of irregular migration in search of greener pastures. (NAN)