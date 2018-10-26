Delta Governor Task Union Members To Adhere To Union’s Constitution

Members of the National Union of Hotels and Personal Services Workers have been called to abide by the theme of this year's delegates conference in all their dealings during the meeting.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 6th Quadrennial National Delegates' Conference of the union in Asaba Thursday 25 October 2018, the Delta State governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, stated that the theme: “adherence to the provisions of union constitution as a panacea to deepen internal democracy and stability”, was apt at this point of the country's political history.

Governor Okowa said that adherence to the provisions of the constitution was what made it possible for him to conduct a free, fair and transparent National Delegates conference of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt and the recently concluded PDP primaries in the state.

He therefore urged the members to put the provisions of their constitution into play when choosing a new executive council that will pilot the affairs of the union.

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a goodwill message, called on members of the union to remain united as this is the only way to achieve collective goals.

He said that since unity can defeat the strongest opposition and break the stiffest barrier, they should remain steadfast and fight together for the betterment of their welfare.