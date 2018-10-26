IGP Dissolves Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris during the management meeting of the Nigeria Police Force held on 15th October, 2018 where the entire Partnership and Memorandum of Understanding between the Nigeria Police Force and Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) were exhaustively deliberated on and other activities of the Force, directed that all involvement of the Nigeria Police Force with Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) and the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Force with Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited, his associate(s), agent(s), partner(s) or benefactor(s), privies or any other party related to Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) be terminated.

This was based on the discovery of several inadequacies, status bars, flaws and impracticability of the project, which has been discovered to run contrary to the policy of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Government of Nigeria’s constitutional and statutory restrictions on the Force not to be an internally revenue generating agent.

The National Broadcasting Commission’s code commented on the setting up and running of a broadcasting station in Nigeria.

The Commission therefore considered it constitutional and statutorily unacceptable the setting up of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service to be operated on commercial basis by the Nigeria Police Force or its agents or partners under the name of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service.

They also observed that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) was incontrovertible and has reiterated that it will only consider an application for a broadcast licence from the Nigeria Police Force on the condition that the Police has full control and authority over the licence and the broadcast station established by it to be operated as public station for the propagation of information on security and other related issues similar to what obtains in the cases of other security organizations.

This position was upheld by the supervising Ministry to NBC which further advised that fresh application may be submitted separately by the Nigeria Police Force for licence solely under the control and authority of the Nigeria Police Force only.

It was noted also that the Inspector General of Police accompanied by some Senior Officers of the Force held a meeting with the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture which had in attendance the Director General of National Broadcasting Commission at the Ministry of Information and Culture Complex and all the gamut and salient issues relating to the entire project, the Memorandum of Understanding and the relationship between the Nigeria Police Force and Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) were exhaustively discussed.

The outcome was that the Frequency Licence being sought for by Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) has been suspended by the National Broadcasting Commission and that the Police should apply afresh to operate a broadcast Station solely under the control and authority of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Nigeria Police Force therefore stated that all Partnership and Memorandum of Understanding between the Nigeria Police Force and Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) has been terminated.

It further implored and advised the general public to desist henceforth any engagement, association, collaboration, contribution, relationship or partnership with Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited, his associate(s), privies, agent(s), partner(s) or benefactor(s) or any other party on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS).

It also warned that any individual or organization, public and private that does so is at their own risk because Nigeria Police Force shall not take any liability or responsibility for the activities of Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited, his associate(s), agent(s), partner(s) or benefactor(s), privies or any other party on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS).

Furthermore, all Police Formations across the Country were by this disclaimer notified of the present position of the Force on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service.

They were also to desist henceforth any relationship, dealings and involvement in all the activities of Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited, his associate(s), agent(s), partner(s) or benefactor(s), privies or any other party on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS).

The Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit has also been directed to commence investigation into all the activities of Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited, his associate(s), agent(s), partner(s) or benefactor(s), privies or any other party on the establishment of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) and also to recover all Nigeria Police Force properties in the possession of Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited, his associate(s), agent(s), partner(s) or benefactor(s), privies or any other party.

Members of the general public were further urged to report any contribution both monetary, landed or other property to have been made or extorted from them on account of the establishment of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) by Mr. Edirin Jerry Wesley of Skytick Technology Global Limited, to the IGP monitoring unit via the following: 08036242591,

[email protected] .

The Inspector General of Police has also dissolved the Board of Trustees and terminated the appointment of the Directors of the Nigerian Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) in view of the constitutional and statutory implications of the establishment of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service and thanks them immensely for their selfless service and invaluable contributions so far.

While wishing them well in their future engagement, service to humanity and our dear nation, Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force, he directed that they hand over all properties of the Nigeria Police Force in the name of NPBS in their possession to the Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Monitoring Unit.