Borno Apc Guber Candidate In Cross Road Over 2019 Elections

Following the deluge of controversies surrounding the concluded primaries in electing candidates for the forthcoming 2019 general elections, all may not be well with candidature of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum who emerged in a fallout Indirect Primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress in Borno state, as some aggrieved Aspirants who contested against Governor Kashim Shettima's anointed Candidate have filed petitions challenging the outcome of the primaries.

About 22 Aspirants purchased the Nomination and Expression of interest forms at cost of N22.5 million, although some of the aspirants who were loyal to the present administration had to step down for Zulum who polled over 4,000 votes out of the 5000 delegates who participated in the primaries.

Already, the current Minister of State Works, Housing and Power, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Alhaji Kashim Imam, Alhaji Idris Durkwa who is a brother to the serving Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa and current Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda among other aspirants who boycotted the election, have earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the concluded primaries which they alleged was not only marred by irregularities, but iwas hijacked by governor Shettima whom they said, deployed all resources to their detriment.

The aggrieved aspirants according to a reliable source close to governor Shettima, have filed petitions to the Appeal Committee of the party in Abuja to register their grievances and faulted the primaries which led to the emergence of Professor Zulum.

Sources told our Correspondent yesterday in confidence that with number of petitions filed against emergence of Professor Zulum and the inability of governor Shettima to immediately constitute a reconciliatory Committee to settle the dust, would definitely pose serious political rivalry and create anti party amongst teaming and factional supporters of the ruling APC come 2019 general elections.

Also of more concern is the tactical denial of Usman Durkwa, to become the running mate of Zulum, after the governor has promised and quoted at different fora that, "should any of the aspirants emerged as APC gubernatorial Candidate, Durkwa who would be serving for only three years as Deputy under my second tenure, would be given an automatic chance to run as Deputy on the same party platform come 2019."

Recall that Durkwa became the Deputy Governor, after the demise of the former Deputy of Blessed Memory, Late Zanna Umar Mustapha in 2015 at an official engagement in Yola, Adamawa state.

Unfortunately, insinuations are ripe that the running mate to Zulum has been restricted, and must come from Biu Local Government Area, but not in Hawul LGA where the current Deputy hail from, which both are from the same Biu Emirate.

Political pundits view these scenario as miscalculations by Governor Shettima, who is the leader of the APC in the state, as according to them, there is going to be a massive defection from the APC to other political parties in Borno state soon, if some of the bottlenecks affecting the party structure remain unresolved.

The Nigerian Voice Correspondent who was opportuned to obtain a copy of the petition/suit instituted by one of the aspirants, Idris Durkwa in the federal High Court of Nigeria, in the Borno State Judicial Division, Holden in Maiduguri between the Plaintiff (Idris Durkwa) and the Defendants, APC, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the originating summons reads in parts: "That within thirty (30) days after service of this summons on them, inclusive of the date of such service, cause appearance to be entered for them to this summons which is issued upon the application of ALHAJI IDRIS MAMMAN GATUMBWA of Ungwar Fuloti, Shaffa, Hawul Local Government Area of Borno state, claimed that the Borno State APC primary election in which he was aspirant, first scheduled for 24th September, 2018 and then 29th September, 2018 which was finally held on the 30th September, 2018 was not conducted in accordance with the electoral Act and Constitution of the great party".

All efforts to get reaction from the Chairman of the ruling APC in the state, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori proved abortive as he failed to pick calls put to his cellular phones at time of going to press.