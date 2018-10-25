Isoko North PDP Hails Ovuozourie Macaulay @58

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Isoko North Local Government Chapter has felicitated with an astute leader, administrator and a great pillar of support, Comrade Ovuozourie Samuel Macaulay, on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary today Thursday 25th October, 2018.

In a statement by the Chairman of the party in the LGA, Prince Godwin Ogorugba described Macaulay, the immediate past Secretary to the Delta State Government as an astute leader and party stalwart whose contributions to the development of the party and the Isoko Nation is laudable and worthy of emulation by contemporary political leaders.

According to the statement, “In the politics of Delta State and Isoko Nation in particular, the name Ovuozourie Macaulay is an established name in the annals of history because of his laudable contributions to the development of the polity.

“On behalf of members of the Isoko North Executive, leaders and stakeholders of our great party the PDP, I send warm felicitations to you on the occasion of your 58th birthday anniversary.

“It is our prayer that you continue to wax stronger in health and may God continue to grant you favour in every aspect of your life now and always”, the Chairman added.

Congratulations “Okiroro” and wishing you a very happy birthday sir.