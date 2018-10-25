TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Release | 25 October 2018 18:26 CET

 Fayemi names Finance Commissioner, Attorney General

By Yinka Oyebode
Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed Mr Dapo Kolawole and Mr Olawale Fapohunda as Commissioner for Finance and Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice respectively.

The two commissioners were confirmed Thursday, after their screening by the lawmakers following a letter by the Governor, earlier in the week, requesting their screening and confirmation for the positions.

Fapohunda, a human rights lawyer was Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice between 2012 and 2014.

Kolawole, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), served as Commissioner for Finance during Fayemi’s first tenure.

They would be sworn in at a later date.
Signed
Yinka Oyebode
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekiti State






