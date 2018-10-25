Gunmen abduct 10 in Rivers

Unknown gunmen have abducted 10 persons in Akuku Toru Local Council Area of Rivers State.

The Guardian leant that the victims, who were in a 14-seater bus were returning from Idama, a neighbouring community, when the hoodlums kidnapped them into the bush.

Chairman of the local council, Rowland Sekibo, who confirmed the abduction to journalists, described the incident as barbaric and highly condemnable.

He said security agents have been alerted, adding that efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

However, when the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni was contacted, he could not confirm the incident at the time this report was filed It was further leant that kidnapping has been on the rise in the state, as hardly any week passby without an incident.

The crime is rampant along Ubima-Owerri Road, Elele-Omurelu Road and Emouha Local Council Area of the state.

Only last week, the Inspector General of Police Monitoring (IGP) unit in the state, rescued two police officers' wives and 12 other people from the kidnappers' den.

The Guardian