  Downize S.t.i’s To Shun Blind Children

He who has ears listens attentively. This wise saying cuts across many sensitive issues, especially the issue of blindness. Our two eyes remain amongst the most important organs that makes a complete person. A man without eyes is usually referred to as a half dead being. This is true and to become blind after tasting the aroma of sight devastates an individual, no matter how strong that person seem to be. Infections are basically one of the major causes of health challenges among Nigerians. Women specifically within the ages of child bearing (15-45) suffer the most. And the most unfortunate thing is, the vast majority of women folk are ignorant of it, and of its dangers; therefore, pay no heed at all. Infection spreads very fast once it attacks a body. And when it gets into a woman’s systems, it quite easily penetrates the body, thereby impairing the goodness and causing destruction internally. This is due to the fact that sometimes, body immune system of a woman becomes vulnerable due to childbirth. Left untreated, it affects reproductive organs and even a fetus in pregnant women. Infection not only affects a fetus but defy some women from taking in against all odds. Some women attributes their infertility to evil spirit invasion or the work of a rival etc., not fully knowing the actual cause which is right in them.

Although the subject of infection has been over flogged in developed countries, it hitherto needs more awareness in developing countries because just a few are opportune to be educated in urban areas with the majority unaware. Women in rural areas are in dire need to learn more about this cankerworm and possible ways of preventing it. Based on definitions from various literatures, infection abruptly enters into a human body without consent, it grows rapidly in number in the torso which subsequently manifests and yields to tissue damage of the body entirely. Venereal diseases particularly, are the major concerns of this paper because they are among the infections generally passed from one person to the other depending on channel of contact.

Most women get in contact with different categories of infections subconsciously. This is basically true as some women never regain their loss blood after delivery up till breastfeeding stage. A major reason why women get down is because their body immune systems tend to be very low. This perfunctory contributes in letting loose their immune system. Low immune function is a vulnerable ability to resist and protect a body from easily contacting disease. Basically, the immune system’s main role is to beshield and fight the body from infection. As a result, it is paramount to support and improve the body immune system by eating balance diet jointly with supplements.

Infection does not affect women alone, it affects every mortal including the unborn fetus. Worst still, it harms the women reproductive organs with pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), Chlamydia, gonorrhea to mention but a few. These infections at some point affects the fetus with an infection of the eye known as Opthalmia Neonatal. Neonatal Opthalmia is an eye defect new born babies arrive with, which makes the eye red collectively with mucus covering its lid. It is believed that fetus gets exposed to the disease at the time they struggle to come out to the world through the first body fluid they come in contact with, which is called birth fluid. It is disgusting as a new born is expected to appear healthy and worth the moment it arrives. Although, in cases very rare, a pregnant woman might not be aware of any sign of infection, but that will not withstand the automatic transfer of the ailment at delivery period. Having contacted it and left untreated, neonatal Opthalmia causes blindness to the child as it grows older.

In rural Ares, and some parts of urban settlements, some women take things for granted, hence; when a baby is delivered with corneal conjunctivitis they apply traditional antidote to the eye instead of consulting a physician. The longer it waits, the more its harm manifests. The increase rate of such infections on newborn babies especially in rural areas are outnumbered. This brings about a compelling need for women to be enlightened on the consequences there in. Pregnant women should take measures by getting checked at clinics for possible signs of infection in order to decrease the incident of neonatal conjunctivitis.

Women who needs to live well needs to downsize STI’s and other infectious diseases in order to give birth to healthy children. Infections, if cut or prevented completely saves the lives of multitude infants. Pregnant women are advised to be examined and treated for sexually transmitted infections in the second trimester of their pregnancies whenever they visit clinic for antennal care in both rural and urban areas. And because some women tend to shy away from discussing sensitive issues, nurses should be compassionate and emphatic while investigating them. It is always better to be safe than sorry.