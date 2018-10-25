Ogun-Lagos Border group  praises GNI on  planned special infrastructural  initiative,  endorses him for 2019

The governorship ambition of Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka,GNI got a boost with the recent visit of Ogun –Lagos Border team (OGLABOT) to show support for GNI governorship ambition.

The group paid a courtesy visit to the governorship hopeful in his Abeokuta office to declare their support for him.

According to the group spokesperson, Engr. Olatuyi Alfred , Ogun-Lagos Border Towns(OGLABOT) Team,is an independent group with membership spread across stakeholders and towns and villages that share boundary with Lagos state.Our message has been centered around Quality social, economic and infrastructural Services, Expanding Ogun State Economy using the close proximity of Lagos as economy driver. Our choice of GNI as the best for the state at this time is borne of conviction as the only candidate with a clear agenda to address challenges facing the area.

Towns such as Mowe, Ibafo, Omu, Aseese, ofada town,Orunkole , Arigbabuwo, loburo, Yotomi,Magboro, Ishefu, Arepo,Abaren,Abule Oko.Adesan,Orunkole,Agbara,Akute,Alagbole,Aro Lambo,Ayawo-Ele,Ayetoro,Ejila Awori,Fakale,Gaun,Giwa,Ibagba,Ibefun,Idosa,Ifa Oluwo, Ifo, Ihunbo, Ijofin, Iju,Ibado,Iloye,Ilagbe,Ilase,Ilogbo Eremi,Imobi,Isheri Oke ,Itoki ,Iwelepe, Iwopin, Kajola, Kara, Lambe,Lusada,Lukosi,Maba,Madoga,Magada,Makogi,Makun/Irokun,Matogun,Maun,Omu,Olowofela,Olaogun,Oni,Ogijo,Ode Omi,Ode Lemo ,Orimerumu, Orudu, Osere, Osooro,Ejila awori, ado odo, Ota ,Paapa, Sango, Simawa, Soote, Tetede, Tongeji, Warewa, Akera, Aboro, Aina Adubuleja and other towns must enjoy full advantage of their nearness to the nation's commercial state; Lagos.

Also speaking during the visit, the coordinator of the group , Mr Okeowo Oluwaseun Simeon shared some of the challenges confronting these towns which includes but not limited to deplorable state of both major and inner roads; haphazard development of houses and streets; seasonal flooding and erosion damage; many communities not on national power grid; lack of basic infrastructures like gutters, street lights, portable water, waste management system; porous state border and insecurity issues; towns and villages with no schools, hospitals and markets , among others.

For us as a group, a wider look around Ogun State shows a state in need of an all inclusive Governor, who is ready to harness and manage the economic and human capital potentials of the entire state, which is what our group believe GNI stands for; more so GNI seems to be the man of the moment in Ogun State politics and also a source of hope and inspiration to millions of Ogun State residents and indigenes.

Engr Olatuyi further said, “our group have been paying attention to GNI’s ambition for awhile and much more intensely — than ordinary voters and we observed your steadfastness in actualizing your dream to become Ogun State governor without blemish even when you are provoked rather you continued to tell the good people of Ogun State how you plan to create a life of abundant for them if elected, we salute your courage sir.”

In his response, GNI said his passion for seeing a better society and champion an idea that will radically alter these prevalent circumstances and change the lives of people for good is his utmost concern for seeking to be Ogun State Governor come 2019, he further thanked the group for their encouragement, and promise to run an inclusive government where human welfare and security will be his priority. A state of emergency will be declared to address infrastructural deficiencies of our towns that share boundary with Lagos. We shall work with relevant stakeholders to establish a commission that will face the challenges facing the area.