Maj. General Mohammed Idris Alkali (retd): Police declare village head, seven others wanted

ONE week after receiving 13 suspects from 3 Division of Nigerian Army in Rukuba Barracks, Jos the Plateau State Police Command, has declared eight suspects wanted in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a former Army Chief of Administration, .

The suspects declared wanted included two panel beaters (Da Chuwang Samuel aka Morinho; Nyam Samuel aka Soft Touch)’; a farmer, Pam Gyang Dung (aka Boss); a truck driver, Timothy Chuan and Village Head of Dura – Du District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Yakubu Rap.

A statement by the spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, obtained by THE PUNCH on Thursday said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects masterminded and executed the disappearance of Alkali.

He advised anyone with useful information on their whereabouts to report to the nearest police facility or call the following telephone numbers – 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.

Mohammed Alkali was said to have retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday, September 3 2018, a day after gunmen swooped on Dura-Du and killed about 13 persons.

About three cars were said to have been recovered from a mining pond in Dura – Du District during a cordon and search operation conducted by a team of soldiers led by the Garrison Commander of 3 Armour Division, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed.

Our correspondent reported that many civil rights organisations have condemned the militarisation of Jos metropolis and other communities by soldiers and arrest of persons in public places over the disappearance of Alkali.