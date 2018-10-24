DSS denies aiding Nnamdi Kanu's escape

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has denied that five of its personnel aided Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to escape from his Umuahia home on last year.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that Kanu's whereabouts was unknown, until he surfaced in Israel recently, after the alleged raid by a combined team of the army, police and the DSS at his home in Abia state. A statement by the public relations officer of the service, Peter Afunanya, said that the purported report was fake, mischievous and defamatory.

Afunanya said that the stock in trade of Kanu and his collaborators, was to peddle rumours, gossips and propaganda aimed at subverting the government, its key agencies and officials. He said that the service was aware of some unscrupulous elements keen on exploiting the situation to constitute a nuisance to the freedom of Nigerians as guaranteed in the Constitution.

Afunanya said that the elements were also keen on disrupting the forthcoming 2019 general elections. “The DSS will not idly standby and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has told the Igbo people to dismiss comments made by Kanu on Sunday, October 21. Speaking in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Monday, October 22, Uwazuruike said that Kanu's directive to the Igbo to boycott the 2019 elections except there is a referendum, is for his selfish gain.