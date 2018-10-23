TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

23 October 2018

Ogun Govt denounces rumour Ernest Shonekan's Death

By The Nigerian Voice
Chief Ernest Shonekan
Chief Ernest Shonekan

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday said former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan is still alive and not dead as being rumoured.

Rumours of Shonekan’s spread on Tuesday evening, but the Ogun State Government said such rumours should be disregarded as the former Interim President was still alive.

Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, denounced the rumour through a telephone call to journalists.

“It is a lie from hell. Baba is alive.”

Shonekan is a British-trained Nigerian lawyer, industrialist, and traditional chief.

Punch reports that Shonekan was appointed as interim president of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida on 26th August, 1993.


