SHOCKING: Why Delta Governor Patronizes Indigenous Contractors

The about 317 road contracts awarded by the Ifeanyi Okowa-led Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State with some shoddily done, are given to contractors to either grow their construction firms, grow employment and take hoodlums from the streets, The Nigerian Voice can authoritatively report.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to the Delta State Governor, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, gave the shocking revelation when members of the state chapter of the Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), visited him in his office.

Hear him: “The reason why we need to grow local contractors is that in growing them, you grow employment. The man in Rivers will not come and employ your people, it is the man here because there are so many things involved in it, both political correctness all of that are all involved but most importantly, that contractor will now buy more equipment with which he can now do better jobs. When he now become big, he can now go to Rivers and bid for jobs. We just need to patronize our brothers so that they too can grow”.

While expressing his dissatisfaction over the yearnings of Deltans on roads not done to specifications by some indigenous contractors who are allegedly associates of Okowa, the governor’s mouthpiece said: “If you say because one local contractor or two out of about 200 messed up. If you go into an exam and you scored 75, your parents will kill a cow that you are in the ‘A’ region.

“If we have done more in giving out all these roads and more than 80 per cent of the roads are in good shape, let the 20 per cent not become the reason why you want to throw away the baby and the bath water”.

According to him, what we do is that if this road fails, you must go back and do it by yourself at your own cost. If you do one, it fails. If you do two and it fails, then we will blacklist you, stressing “but that you did one and it failed it is not enough for us to say that we can’t give you again because if we say that we will not give him, the man in rivers will not give him and he will die.

“And in any case even if it is 50 people that the man has used in the course of doing that his job, those 50 people are likely Deltans. So, all that money is not actually wasted. Some the money also went back to the pulse of our people. Because some people come and they say he wasted the money, we didn’t waste the money.

“And when they pay them that money, for that period they will not see your car on the road and stop you and harass you and steal from you. So, it also gives us security. If for the purpose of security, we have to continue to engage these guys, it is worth it”, adding that a number of the contractors are Deltans, “So which means we have been able to use that to further boost the economy”.

Meanwhile, Okowa’s CPS alleged that roads constructed by the immediate past governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, could not stand the test of time as they were done during raining season, “I wonder what Uduaghan fell for, they criticize him so much that there was no roads in Asaba, during raining season, he started constructing roads. All the roads failed. See Maryam Babagida Way because they put the man under pressure even under the rain, they started doing the roads and the roads failed even more than it was”.

At press time, tweet to the former governor to respond to the allegation was not replied.

Some of the roads constructed by indigenous contractors in Warri that have failed and resurfaced by the present government include Obodo Avenue bypass by WRPC Ekpan, part of Ugbuwangue community internal road, Warri, Jedo entrance bridge, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) expressway by old port, Effurun roundabout.

While in Asaba, Infant Jesus road, Inter-Bua roundabout by Giddy’s Place, Chief Nkem Okwuofu Street, the road linking Maryam Babagida way from Summit/DBS road.