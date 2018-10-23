Delta APC Debunks Rumour Of Claimed Defection Of 10, 000 Members To PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has laughed at the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), over rumour of 10, 000 APC members defecting to PDP in Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State.

Delta North Senatorial District Chairman, Chief George Okafor, debunked the rumour Tuesday in a telephone chat with The Nigerian Voice Correspondent, circulated by PDP that 10, 000 APC members of APC have defected to the People's Democratic Party.

The PDP had earlier announced that the APC Delta North Chairman Mr Henry Onianwa today (Tuesday) decamped to the PDP with more than 10, 000 of his followers in Kwale Township Stadium where he was received alongside other decampees in a reception organized by PDP Delta North Senatorial District.

Reacting to the development, Okafor, said, “You can image if he is truly the chairman, will he decamp? After all, he is not party man, how many are we that 10, 000 are decamping in Delta North? If we have 10, 000 in Delta North, we will win election.

“The man they called Chairman Henry Onianwa is not the APC Delta North chairman. He is Delta North Coordinator of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor's MDA”.

He said the rumour was baseless, unfounded and the imagination of some mischievous PDP people who wanted to get cheap popularity in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to fake news being circulated that 10, 000 APC members have defected to the PDP, the story is not true, how many are we in Delta North to have such numbers that defect to PDP”, he said.

Also, chairman of Ndokwa West chapter of APC Mr. Izu disregarded the claimed that 10, 000 APC members defected, saying “the people that decamp are not more than 7 people, B.O.T. Abanum and other six people in only ward 10 in Ndokwa West. The Executive of that ward where he came from are not with him, just about six people are with him.

“His defection has no effect in our party, we even wanted him to leave us, we are even happy that he is not with us again. We are happy he has left. He did the same thing in 2015, when he collected money from Okowa and sabotage Ote'ga, so it is his usual act, it is not a new thing.

“APC is waxing stronger in Ndokwa and we are going to be in forefront in 2019. It is a big lie for PDP to say 10, 000 defected from APC”, he stated.